Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Third Anniversary: Every Time National Jiju Opened Up About His Love For Wife

Nick Jonas Said He Immediately Knew They Were Meant To Be

Jonas told Vogue that he knew they were meant to be, after he saw her walk into the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California, for one of their first few dates. He reportedly also called his mom a few days later, said he was going to marry Chopra. "She walks into the Chateau, and I feel an overwhelming sense of peace and understanding about this next chapter of my life," said Nick.

Priyanka Revealed Nick Thinks She Looks Most Beautiful In Mornings

Priyanka while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, had revealed that Nick thinks she's the most beautiful in the mornings, right after she wakes up. She added, "It's actually really annoying, but he insists on looking at my face when I wake up. I'm just like, 'Wait one minute. Let me just go get a little mascara on, let me put on my moisturizer.' I'm, like, sleepy-eyed face right now, but he's just ... it's amazing and super sweet," she said, adding that it's "really wonderful" but "a little awkward".

Jonas had told USA Today that he and Chopra are always real with each other. "You have to be honest with your other half. That's where the beauty of a real relationship is, being able to be your authentic self. I have that in my life now," he told the publication.

Nick Called Priyanka Chopra His Teammate

Later, he had also called Priyanka his teammate and said he's "really grateful" to have Chopra by his side, especially when it comes to managing their busy schedules. He told Insider, "The support that I feel from her gives me all the encouragement and strength, in addition to the fans being so amazing, that I need to get up there and do my thing every night," he added.

While celebrating their one year anniversary, Jonas recalled how he met Chopra and wrote on Instagram, "One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife." He added, "I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you."