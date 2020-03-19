Priyanka Chopra On Day 8 Of Self-Isolation: 'It Feels Like Something Out Of A Movie, But It's Not'

With the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring Coronavirus a 'pandemic', the government in various countries have asked everyone to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travelling. Recently, Priyanka Chopra shared a video message with her fans in which she opened up about how she, and her hubby Nick Jonas are dealing with day 8 of self-quarantine.

The actress told her fans, "I hope you are all safe out there. I just wanted to come in and say hello! This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down and it feels like, something out of a movie, but its not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day and all of a sudden, this being our reality, it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way. We are taking all recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practising social distancing." (sic)

In her recent post on Instagram, Priyanka had urged everyone to stock up on 'love, compassion, joy, gratitude and kindness' to fight Coronavirus. Posting a video, she captioned it as, There are so many other things to stock up on right now. Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for #Covid19." (sic)

Actor Kerry Washington agreed with Priyanka's thoughts and commented on her tweet, "There are a lot of aspects of #SocialDistancing that have become unexpected gifts. Like keeping my family close and having time to stock up on gratitude, kindness, compassion and joy. LOVE THIS @priyankachopra." (sic)

Besides Priyanka Chopra, many other celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and others have been urging fans to stay at home in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

