Priyanka Chopra On Fashion: I Was Told Taking On This Movie Could Be A Risk

Priyanka Says She Was Warned How Signing Fashion Could Be A Risk

Priyanka began her post by writing, "#20in2020. 12 years to #Fashion. It was 2008. I was just about 5 years into my acting career and had already seen extreme highs and extreme lows in it. I was told taking on this movie could be a risk. But working with the brilliant Madhur Bhandarkar and his incredible team of writers, Ajay Monga, Niranjan Iyengar and Anuraadha Tewari, for almost 6 months before we even started the movie, was one of the most collaborative experiences of my life."

Priyanka Chopra On Playing Meghna Mathur In Fashion

The diva continued in her post, "Then on set, bringing life into all the various shades of my character Meghna Mathur, was one of my first truly immersive acting jobs. Thank you to the incredible cast that made everything I did much better. Thank you to the amazing technicians and crew, who through all the craziness, always brought it home."

Priyanka Thanks The Audience For Proving That A Women-Centric Film Could Work At Box Office

"And most importantly, thank you to the audience who went to theatres to watch what was then billed as a ‘female-centric' movie and made it a huge success which in turn helped showcase that women could hold their own at the box office. #Jalwa. "Thank you all for remembering this piece of work with such fondness. #20in2020," the actress concluded her note.