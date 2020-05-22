    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Priyanka Chopra On Tinka Tinka Song: Many Thought It Was My Voice

      By
      |

      Priyanka Chopra shared an old track of her film, Karam, on her Instagram page and revealed that when the song 'Tinka Tinka' was released, many people thought that she sang the song. However, Priyanka revealed that it was Alisha Chinai, who had crooned the song and complimented PeeCee's tone so well.

      Priyanka wrote, "Tinka Tinka is a song from one of my earlier films Karam (Deed). It released 2005. For those who might not know, Hindi films use playback singers for most actors and I've had the fortune to have some amazing singers lend their voice to my films over the years."

      She further wrote, "But when this song was released, most thought it was me...But in fact it was the voice of one of my favorite singers @alishachinaiofficial... she complimented my tone so well. Thank you Alisha!! .. so this Thursday.... #TBT @sanjayfgupta @thejohnabraham."

      priyanka-chopra-on-tinka-tinka-song-many-thought-it-was-my-voice

      Karam is a 2005 action thriller film, which marked the directorial debut of cinematographer Sanjay F. Gupta. Apart from Priyanka and John Abraham, the film also featured Shiney Ahuja in the lead role.

      Cut to present, Priyanka is currently observing lockdown in the US, along with her hubby, Nick Jonas. Recently, the actress went on record, saying that she is working on her creative side and learning how to play piano from her talented husband. Apart from that, she's also brushing up on her dancing skills.

      Coronavirus Scare: Why Did Priyanka Chopra Return To America Despite Sensing Lockdown In Advance?

      With respect to work, she was last seen in The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film was a flop at the box office but, PeeCee received praises for her honest performance.

      She will next be seen in the The White Tiger, opposite Rajkummar Rao.

      Read more about: priyanka chopra
      Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 13:52 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 22, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X