Priyanka Chopra On Why She Bankrolled Evil Eye: I Love That Mother-Daughter Relationship

Co-produced by Priyanka Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, Evil Eye is already streaming on Amazon Prime, and if you've already watched this horror film directed by Elan and Rajeev Dassani, you must have noticed the mother-daughter's bond, and the reference of 'evil eye bracelet' in the film.

Evil Eye is the story of a mother, who is suspicious that her daughter's new boyfriend is the reincarnation of a person who tormented her in the past and is seeking vengeance. To keep her daughter safe from any kind of harm, the mother lends her daughter an evil eye bracelet.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight about Evil Eye, Priyanka revealed what convinced her to bankroll the horror film and said, "It compelled me so much because of multiple reasons, [including] having two really strong female parts. I have a very, very tight relationship with my mother, and I love that mother-daughter relationship."

Evil Eye actor Sunita Mani also shared her view on the film and spoke particularly about the evil eye bracelet scene.

She said, "When you are given a charm or given something from a family member to keep you safe, you definitely want to keep it with you and keep you safe. I love being superstitious a little bit. It's my way into the horror aspect of things where you're just like, you kind of like to be thrilled by the unknown."

Priyanka also spoke about what she wants to do as a producer and said that her quest in life, as a producer, is to influx Hollywood with brown people.

"I want to demand leading parts for people who are like me. I want to have girls that look like me... start to be on the poster of a movie. It's my greatest joy and honor to be able to create opportunities where I didn't have them," added Priyanka.

