    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Priyanka Chopra Pays Tribute To Late Designer Wendell Rodricks!

      By
      |

      Last night, Priyanka Chopra graced the finale of the 15th edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, which saw the biggest stars from the universe of fashion come together as the Pride of India. Priyanka not only walked the ramp but also paid a tribute to late designer, Wendell Rodricks at the do.

      Priyanka Chopra लंबे वक्त बाद दिखीं Indian Fashion Show में,देखिए Video | FilmiBeat

      She said, on the runway, "It's only apt on a night like this in presence of so many luminaries from the Indian fashion industry that we remember Wendell Rodricks. He was a pioneer. He was a visionary of Indian fashion and will always and forever be missed."

      For the unversed, both Priyanka and Wendell have worked together in Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion.

      priyanka-chopra-pays-tribute-to-late-designer-wendell-rodricks

      Not so long ago, Wendell Rodrick had slammed Priyanka Chopra's outfit for the Grammys 2020 and had received flak for his statement. He had later issued a statement clarifying that he didn't body-shame Priyanka but her choice of outfit.

      Just like Priyanka, even her mother, Madhu Chopra also holds no grudges against Wendell. Earlier, she had responded to the sudden demise of Wendell Rodrick and had said, "We hold no grudges against Wendell. Disagreements happen and one shouldn't keep it forever. Wendell was a nice guy. Priyanka worked with him in Fashion."

      Katrina Kaif Praises Priyanka Chopra's Risqué Grammy Outfit: 'She Looked Absolutely Stunning'

      She had further added, "Plus, if you recall, Wendell had subsequently issued a clarification. We have lost a great, talented man. I couldn't believe yesterday evening that Wendell is no more. He had just brought in two puppies to his house to shelter them. He was an ardent dog-lover. Life is so unpredictable."

      On a related note, Priyanka is in a happy space as the actress has achieved 50 million followers on her Instagram page. The actress also shared a warn video on her page and urged her followers to indulge more into the random act of kindness. Check out her post below..

      View this post on Instagram

      Sorry for the delay. I’ve been traveling but my heart is so full. Thank you to all 50 Million of you for the love and the constant support. 50 million isn’t just about followers, it’s about impact...at least that’s how I see it. It’s so easy to get stuck in our routine, but I was thinking...what do I want to say? How do I use that impact? And then I thought we could do this together, and spread kindness any way we can, big or small. So join me in the #KindnessWithPCJ challenge. I have rounded up 50 random acts of kindness that I think could brighten someone’s day. Use the hashtag #KindnessWithPCJ so I can follow along on your RAK’s, and lets show just how powerful #50MillionStrong is. Thank you for being kind to me. 💜

      A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

      Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 12:42 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 24, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X