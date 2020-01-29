Priyanka Chopra Pens A Post About Love And Hate After Getting Trolled For Her Grammy Outfit

Priyanka Chopra's risqué outfit at the Grammys 2020 red carpet stirred a storm on the internet. While there were some who applauded the actress for her fashion sense, the actress was also heavily slammed by many for copying Jennifer Lopez's outfit from Grammys 2000.

Priyanka wore a custom-made kaftan-like Ralph & Russo creation with a plunging neckline that exposed a belly sparkle and a train and the internet immediately flooded her social media page with sarcastic posts.

After this controversy, the actress seemed to be in an introspective mood as she hinted at the love and hate she has received in January itself.

Sharing a portrait click of herself, The Sky Is Pink actress wrote, "I seem to be thinking what a crazy beginning of the year it's been, and we are only in January. Love the ones you love. Live the life you want to live...with all the troubles in this world at the moment, be kind to yourself and everyone around you. I'm so grateful for the kindness I have received, and even when I have not...I some how have. Be kind to the ones around you. It matters. Life is a gift."

Check out her post here.

Priyanka's post struck a chord with the netizens. A user wrote, "Ur one of the kindest, most giving, most loving souls I've ever known." "Caption is everything. I am so proud of u 💖💖," wrote an Instagram user. "Kindness is powerful 💗," read another comment.

Speaking about work, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Netflix film, The White Tiger which also stars Rajkummar Rao. There are also reports about PeeCee being in talks with the makers for Matrix 4.

Priyanka Chopra In 'Final Talks' To Join Keanu Reeves In Matrix 4; Read Details

Grammy Awards 2020: Priyanka Chopra Gets A Thumbs Down For Sporting The Most Dangerous Dress