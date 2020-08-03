Priyanka Chopra Praises Sonu Sood For Sending Tractor To A Farmer In Andhra Pradesh

Actor Sonu Sood has been doing incredible humanitarian work during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is going all out to help stranded migrant labourers and others in different parts of the country reach home safely. Not just that, but he is also trying to fulfill individual requests by many who are in need or in distress.

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle to shower praises on the amazing work that Sonu is doing, especially his recent gift of a tractor to a farmer in Andhra Pradesh, who did not have money to rent a pair of oxen.

"After helping so many people affected by the COVID-19 lockdown in India, actor @SonuSood recently sent a tractor to a farmer in Andhra Pradesh who didn't have money to rent an ox to plough his field. Proud of all the amazing work you're doing Sonu," wrote Priyanka, on one of her social media pages.

Expressing gratitude for PeeCee's words, Sonu replied, "Thank you so much Priyanka for all the encouraging words. Means a lot @priyankachopra."

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood Helps A Man Reach His Hometown To Perform Last Rites Of His Wife

Sonu decided to send a tractor to a farmer in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, when he came across a video of the farmer ploughing his field with his daughters carrying the yoke on their shoulders. Although he promised the farmer a pair of oxen, he decided to send a tractor instead. "So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields. Stay blessed," he wrote on Twitter.

Sonu, who turned 47 recently, received a ton of birthday wishes from many celebrities, who hailed him for having become a superhero figure for many.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood To Author A Book On His Outreach Efforts For Migrants During COVID-19 Pandemic