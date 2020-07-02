Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Anubhav Sinha's Shout-Out: 'Thappad Nahi, Kaam Se Maaro'

Recently, Priyanka Chopra announced that she has signed a multi-million dollar deal with Amazon Studios for television. Sharing an article from Variety magazine which mentioned all the details, the Quantico actress wrote, "YESSSS @amazonstudios, LET'S ? GET ? IT!!! So honored and excited to finally share this news with you."

As the news went viral, the 'desi' girl started receiving congratulatory messages from her fans and well-wishers. Among them was filmmaker Anubhav Sinha gave her a shout-out by referring to an old article which spoke disparagingly about the actress when it came out several years ago, only to highlight her upward career graph.

The Mulk director wrote, "I am so reminded of a Bombay Time front page article that wrote her off saying how NO ONE would touch her from a barge pole. Yeah... No one can...." (sic)

To this, Priyanka thanked Anubhav and gave a sassy reply which read, "Thappad nahi.. kaam se maaro..(Don't slap, kill them with work) lol. Thank you @anubhavsinha for the support.."

Priyanka's response recieved a thumbs up from her fans. A netizen wrote, "You've come so far and we're so proud of you." "Can't imagine what it must feel like to become a trailblazer against all the odds," read the tweet.

Meanwhile, speaking about her new TV deal with Amazon Studios, the actress shared, "I didn't think as a 13-year-old when I was watching TV that something was missing, but now as I'm older, I wonder if I would have been a lot more confident in high school if I would have not been afraid of every other person that looked different than me. I wonder if I wouldn't have put my head down and walked in the hallways feeling like a unicorn that everyone was staring at. I wonder if that would have changed my high school experience. I think it would have."

Talking about films, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Her next is the Netflix film The White Tiger, which also stars Rajkummar Rao.

