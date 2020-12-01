Priyanka Chopra Recalls Her Miss World Crowning Moment With A Nostalgic Post, Says '20 Years Ago Today, This Happened'

Priyanka Chopra Remembers Her Miss World Crowning Moment

Priyanka posted a screenshot of the exact moment when she was crowned Miss World from a video which was originally posted by a fan club. The video clipping was captioned it, "On this day, 20 years ago, an 18-year-old @priyankachopra from Bareilly with big dreams in her eyes mesmerized the globe with her beauty and confidence and won the Miss World Title... #20in2020 #MissWorld #20YearsOfPriyankaChopra." Sharing the screengrab, PeeCee wrote, "20 years ago, today... this happened!! #MissWorld2000."

How Priyanka Avoided A Wardrobe Malfunction While Being Crowned Miss World 2000

Recently, in an interview with People magazine, Priyanka revealed that she was quite uncomfortable in her Miss World outfit. Speaking about it, she had shared, "In the year 2000, I won Miss World and my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end, I was stressing so much because it was so stressful that the entire tape came off. And the whole time I was doing my walk, I kept my hands like this in a ‘namaste'. People thought it was a namaste but it was actually holding my dress up."

Earlier, Priyanka's Mom Madhu Chopra Revealed How She Had Reacted To Her Daughter's Miss World Win

Madhu Chopra said that she had said the "stupidest thing ever" to her daughter post her Miss World 2000 win. "I had tears streaming down my eyes what's going to happen. I just need to hug her. And when I hugged her I spoke the stupidest thing -- Instead of telling her that I was so glad, so happy that you're Miss World. I said, ‘Babe, now what will happen to your studies," Dr Chopra recalled in an interview.