Priyanka Chopra Recalls How She Avoided A Wardrobe Mishap While Being Crowned Miss World In 2000

Every time Priyanka Chopra hits the red carpet, the diva always ends up turning heads with her gorgeous outfits. Over the years, the actress has given us many best-styled moments. From her show-stopping gowns to her monochromatic outfits, PeeCee has always impressed her with her bold choice of fashion.

However, in a recent interview, the Quantico actress revealed that there have been a few occasions when she wasn't feeling as comfortable in her outfits as she looked in the pictures.

Priyanka Chopra Says She Almost Had A Wardrobe Mishap During The 2000 Miss World Win Walking down the memory lane, the actress told People magazine, "The year 2000 and I won Miss World, my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much 'cause it was so stressful that the entire tape came off." Here's How Priyanka Handled The Situation Like A Pro She further continued, "The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a namaste, which people thought was a namaste but actually was holding my dress up. So uncomfortable!" Priyanka Says She Couldn't Breathe In Her Iconic Blood-Red Ralph Lauren Outfit At The 2018 Met Gala The actress opened up about one more uncomfortable fashion moment and said, "It was this blood red, Ralph Lauren, beautiful outfits with a gold hood. But the corset under that thing, I couldn't breathe! I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner. Obviously couldn't eat too much that night."

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating 20 years in the film industry. Over the last few months, the actress has been sharing several videos and pictures on her Instagram age to celebrate this milestone in her life. Speaking about work, PeeCee was recently in Germany to shoot for Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4. The actress is also awaiting the release of her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao.

