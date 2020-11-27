Priyanka Chopra Remembers The Day She Was Conferred The Padma Shri: Says It Gave Her Family Pride

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to reminisce the time she was conferred the Padma Shri and shared what they meant for her family. She also shared that at a moment of such importance for her family, her father wasn't physically present there, but she carried him with her. "He was and is a big part of my journey," she said.

Priyanka shared photos from the day she was conferred the Padma Shri. She can be seen holding the scroll while donning a beautiful yellow saree.

She wrote in her caption, "When I look at these pictures and think back to that day I was conferred the Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian award in India, it brings back so many incredible memories. While it was definitely a personal achievement for me, what made it so special was seeing the joy and pride it gave my family."

She continued, "With our military background, I can't even explain what a honour of this stature meant to me and my family. My Nani (grandmother), Bade Papa (eldest uncle), my mom, brother and my masis and mami (aunts) joined me that day and they were beyond thrilled to be at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan (the residence of the President) for the ceremony. Bade Papa came in uniform and looking at him as he stood beaming with pride, I truly understood what a moment it was for all of us. The only thing missing was my dad... even though he wasn't physically there, I carried him with me. He was and is a big part of my journey."

See her post here.

Talking about work, Priyanka has a number of movies lined up next. She will be seen in the adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel The White Tiger, an American superhero film titled We Can Be Heroes, the fourth installment in The Matrix franchise The Matrix 4, and a romantic drama titled Text For You.

