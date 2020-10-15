Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She And Hubby Nick Jonas Kept Safe During COVID-19 Pandemic

Priyanka Chopra On Why She And Nick Had To Be Extra Careful During COVID-19 Pandemic

The actress told ET online, "We've been very, very safe actually, because Nick is Type 1 [diabetic], and I'm asthmatic. So, you know, we've just been super careful about who we interact with and how we do it."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Is Excited About Going Back To Set

"I've been doing a lot of developmental stuff and producing a bunch of work, so actually quarantine has been very, very productive for both me and Nick. But just the idea of tangibly being back on set is, like, crazy," the Don actress told the online portal.

Priyanka Also Opened Up About The Perks Of Working From Home

The actress was quoted as saying in the same interview, "I don't miss being stuck in traffic and going to meetings. I'm actually really grateful to be able to wear sweatpants with, like, a formal shirt and, you know, do an interview."