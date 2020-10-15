Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She And Hubby Nick Jonas Kept Safe During COVID-19 Pandemic
In her latest interview, Priyanka Chopra opened up about quarantining with her husband Nick Jonas amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. The actress who is now getting back to work, said that the shift from lockdown life to some semblance of normalcy is striking. Priyanka also spoke about how she and Nick kept themselves safe amid the pandemic.
Priyanka Chopra On Why She And Nick Had To Be Extra Careful During COVID-19 Pandemic
The actress told ET online, "We've been very, very safe actually, because Nick is Type 1 [diabetic], and I'm asthmatic. So, you know, we've just been super careful about who we interact with and how we do it."
Meanwhile, Priyanka Is Excited About Going Back To Set
"I've been doing a lot of developmental stuff and producing a bunch of work, so actually quarantine has been very, very productive for both me and Nick. But just the idea of tangibly being back on set is, like, crazy," the Don actress told the online portal.
Priyanka Also Opened Up About The Perks Of Working From Home
The actress was quoted as saying in the same interview, "I don't miss being stuck in traffic and going to meetings. I'm actually really grateful to be able to wear sweatpants with, like, a formal shirt and, you know, do an interview."
Talking about work, Priyanka Chopra recently bankrolled Evil Eye, a horror film starring Sarita Choudhury and Sunita Mani in pivotal roles, under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures. Besides this, the actress has also completed her memoir titled Unfinished which will be launched next year. When it comes to films, PeeCee will be next seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger co-starring Rajkummar Rao.
