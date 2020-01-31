    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She Avoided A Wardrobe Malfunction In Her Dramatic Grammy’s Outfit!

      By
      |

      Priyanka Chopra's sensational Grammy's outfit impressed some and was regarded as 'too much' by others. PeeCee wore a neck to navel gown by Ralph & Russo for the awards show. Whatever one thought of the outfit, it cannot be denied that Priyanka carried it with utmost panache, avoiding a much dreaded wardrobe malfunction. In a recent interview, Priyanka revealed how she was so secure in the gown throughout the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

      PeeCee On How She Avoided A Malfunction In Her Grammy’s Gown

      Speaking to US Weekly, Priyanka shared how the gown was made to fit her body keeping wardrobe malfunctions in mind, as they do any risqué outfit.

      Revealing the secret to managing the gown so well, Priyanka added, "So as much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they found this incredible tulle the same colour as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that. So you can't even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn't have that. It was like a netting."

      View this post on Instagram

      Tassel fun. #grammys

      A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 26, 2020 at 9:22pm PST

      She further said that she would never take a fashion risk for an awards show, and that the dress needs to be glued to her body. "When I decide to wear an outfit I'm not someone who's really nervous because when I walk out of the door, I'm very secure. I don't leave unless I'm super secure," she explained.

      Priyanka sure made heads turn on the red carpet of the Grammy's this year!

      ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Copied Jennifer Lopez's Iconic Grammy Outfit: Here's Why It Didn't Work

      ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Pens A Post About Love And Hate After Getting Trolled For Her Grammy Outfit

      Read more about: priyanka chopra
      Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 22:32 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 31, 2020
      • Gully Boy Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Has A Promising 2020!
        Gully Boy Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Has A Promising 2020!
      • Saif Reveals Plans On Sharing Screen Space With Sara
        Saif Reveals Plans On Sharing Screen Space With Sara
      • Alaya F On Her Character In Jawani Jaaneman
        Alaya F On Her Character In Jawani Jaaneman
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X