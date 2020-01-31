Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She Avoided A Wardrobe Malfunction In Her Dramatic Grammy’s Outfit!

Priyanka Chopra's sensational Grammy's outfit impressed some and was regarded as 'too much' by others. PeeCee wore a neck to navel gown by Ralph & Russo for the awards show. Whatever one thought of the outfit, it cannot be denied that Priyanka carried it with utmost panache, avoiding a much dreaded wardrobe malfunction. In a recent interview, Priyanka revealed how she was so secure in the gown throughout the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Speaking to US Weekly, Priyanka shared how the gown was made to fit her body keeping wardrobe malfunctions in mind, as they do any risqué outfit.

Revealing the secret to managing the gown so well, Priyanka added, "So as much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they found this incredible tulle the same colour as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that. So you can't even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn't have that. It was like a netting."

View this post on Instagram Tassel fun. #grammys A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 26, 2020 at 9:22pm PST

She further said that she would never take a fashion risk for an awards show, and that the dress needs to be glued to her body. "When I decide to wear an outfit I'm not someone who's really nervous because when I walk out of the door, I'm very secure. I don't leave unless I'm super secure," she explained.

Priyanka sure made heads turn on the red carpet of the Grammy's this year!

