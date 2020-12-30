Priyanka Chopra Reveals The Three 'Amazing And Complex' Characters She Has Played On Screen Till Date

Priyanka Chopra Reflects On Her 20-Year Journey In Showbiz

Priyanka began her Instagram post by writing, "In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've had the privilege to play some distinct, memorable characters crafted by the finest directors in the business. Today, I'm talking about 3 such amazing, complex characters I've played at different points in time, with depth, conflict and resilience & working with 3 phenomenal directors who I believe are an institution in themselves- Kashibai (Bajirao Mastani) by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Susanna (7 Khoon Maaf) by Vishal Bhardwaj, Jhilmil (Barfi) by Anurag Basu."

Priyanka Chopra Calls Kashibai One Of The Most Endearing Characters She Has Played

PeeCee continued, "Bold, loyal & fierce...Kashibai was one of the most endearing characters I've played. Thank you Sanjay sir and everyone on the team for bringing Kashi into my life. Her grace under fire is still so inspiring to me."

Priyanka Chopra Thanks Vishal Bharadwaj For Giving Her Sussanna

Talking about 7 Khoon Maaf, Priyanka wrote, "7 Khoon Maaf...a dark comedy with a woman protagonist who is looking for true love and tries to find it 7 times, but in the end, is still lonely. Thank you Vishal Sir for giving me Susanna - complex, immersive, impulsive yet vulnerable."

Priyanka Chopra Says Playing Jhilmil Brought Her Joy

"To play Jhilmil, a girl with Autism was a serious responsibility. But under Anurag sirs tutelage, she turned out to be honest, raw and brought me so much joy," the actress concluded her post.