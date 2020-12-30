Priyanka Chopra Reveals The Three 'Amazing And Complex' Characters She Has Played On Screen Till Date
Global sensation Priyanka Chopra completes two decades in the entertainment industry this year. Right from acting and producing films to her red carpet appearances, the Quantico actress has given us plenty of reasons to be proud of her.
With 2020 coming to an end, PeeCee recently took to social media to reflect back at her film journey and picked up the three most 'amazing and complex' characters she has played on screen till date.
Priyanka Chopra Reflects On Her 20-Year Journey In Showbiz
Priyanka began her Instagram post by writing, "In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've had the privilege to play some distinct, memorable characters crafted by the finest directors in the business. Today, I'm talking about 3 such amazing, complex characters I've played at different points in time, with depth, conflict and resilience & working with 3 phenomenal directors who I believe are an institution in themselves- Kashibai (Bajirao Mastani) by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Susanna (7 Khoon Maaf) by Vishal Bhardwaj, Jhilmil (Barfi) by Anurag Basu."
Priyanka Chopra Calls Kashibai One Of The Most Endearing Characters She Has Played
PeeCee continued, "Bold, loyal & fierce...Kashibai was one of the most endearing characters I've played. Thank you Sanjay sir and everyone on the team for bringing Kashi into my life. Her grace under fire is still so inspiring to me."
Priyanka Chopra Thanks Vishal Bharadwaj For Giving Her Sussanna
Talking about 7 Khoon Maaf, Priyanka wrote, "7 Khoon Maaf...a dark comedy with a woman protagonist who is looking for true love and tries to find it 7 times, but in the end, is still lonely. Thank you Vishal Sir for giving me Susanna - complex, immersive, impulsive yet vulnerable."
Priyanka Chopra Says Playing Jhilmil Brought Her Joy
"To play Jhilmil, a girl with Autism was a serious responsibility. But under Anurag sirs tutelage, she turned out to be honest, raw and brought me so much joy," the actress concluded her post.
Speaking about films, Priyanka's latest release We Can Be Heroes, recently premiered on Netflix. The actress is now awaiting the release of her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao.
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Shows 'What Shooting A Movie Looks Like In 2020'
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Shares Unseen Photos From Her Hindu Wedding; Calls Hubby Nick Jonas Her Real Life Bollywood Hero