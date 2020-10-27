Priyanka Chopra Reveals What Her Mom Said After Her Miss World Crowning Moment 20 Years Ago

Madhu Chopra's Reaction To Priyanka's Win

Priyanka asks her mom if she remembers the crowning moment, and Madhu replies, "First runner-up was announced and then they said Miss World is Miss India, Priyanka Chopra. We were both like literally under the chairs and entire hall erupted, all the Indians just stood up erupted. I had tears streaming down my eyes what's going to happen. I just need to hug her. And when I hugged her I spoke the stupidest thing -- Instead of telling her that I was so glad, so happy that you're Miss World. I said, Babe, now what will happen to your studies." The actress immediately bursts into laughter.

Siddharth Chopra's Reaction To His Big Sister's Win

Priyanka also spoke to her brother through a video call. Siddharth recalled the moment saying, "I remember at the Millennium Dome being on the stage. I was only 11-12 years at the time. But mixed feelings for me were I was happy that she won but the very next moment I learned that I would be going to the US for further studies instead of her."

Priyanka Chopra Was Crowned Miss World 20 Years Ago

After hearing her family's reaction, Priyanka adds looking at the camera, "Yeah, that was rough. I never even thought at that time what my win did for my family."

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Keanu Reeves' awaited release, Matrix 4. Chopra will also be a part of Amazon show called Citadel, by Avengers directors The Russo Brothers. It will also star Danish actor Roland Møller and Richard Madden.