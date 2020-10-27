Priyanka Chopra Reveals What Her Mom Said After Her Miss World Crowning Moment 20 Years Ago
Priyanka Chopra is celebrating 20 years of her Miss World Crowning Moment. The actress took to Instagram and shared mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra's reaction to the win. In the post, Madhu Chopra also revealed, "the stupidest thing" she told her daughter after the win.
Priyanka captioned the video as, "Miss World, 2000. Picture this... I just turned 18 and won Miss World!! When I finally reunited with my parents among all the chaos on stage, the first thing my mom said to me was "babe, what's going to happen with your studies?" #IndianMom #20in2020."
The video also features the crucial moment when Priyanka Chopra was announced as the Miss World. The 20-year-old footage shows an emotional Priyanka hugging the runners up, and then a dazzling crown is placed on her head. The actor later in the video can be seen sitting on a couch with her mother and reminiscing the winning moment.
Madhu Chopra's Reaction To Priyanka's Win
Priyanka asks her mom if she remembers the crowning moment, and Madhu replies, "First runner-up was announced and then they said Miss World is Miss India, Priyanka Chopra. We were both like literally under the chairs and entire hall erupted, all the Indians just stood up erupted. I had tears streaming down my eyes what's going to happen. I just need to hug her. And when I hugged her I spoke the stupidest thing -- Instead of telling her that I was so glad, so happy that you're Miss World. I said, Babe, now what will happen to your studies." The actress immediately bursts into laughter.
Siddharth Chopra's Reaction To His Big Sister's Win
Priyanka also spoke to her brother through a video call. Siddharth recalled the moment saying, "I remember at the Millennium Dome being on the stage. I was only 11-12 years at the time. But mixed feelings for me were I was happy that she won but the very next moment I learned that I would be going to the US for further studies instead of her."
Priyanka Chopra Was Crowned Miss World 20 Years Ago
After hearing her family's reaction, Priyanka adds looking at the camera, "Yeah, that was rough. I never even thought at that time what my win did for my family."
On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Keanu Reeves' awaited release, Matrix 4. Chopra will also be a part of Amazon show called Citadel, by Avengers directors The Russo Brothers. It will also star Danish actor Roland Møller and Richard Madden.
