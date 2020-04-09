Priyanka Chopra Rewards $100000 To Women Heroes Working Selflessly During COVID-19 Crisis

Amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, Priyanka Chopra has been doing her best to spread awareness about this outbreak. Recently, the Quantico actress asked fans to nominate women warriors who went out of their way to make a difference during these trying times.

After receiving many entries, Priyanka finally picked up four stories of women warriors who have been working selflessly during COVID-19 pandemic, in a live session on her social media page. She also rewarded them with $100,000.

The former beauty queen began the announcement by saying, "How you all doing. This is a crazy time in the world. I have just realised I am actually really punctual as I realised at 3'o clock as I was to do this live at 3."

She then went on to announce the names of the women and said, "Thank you everyone for nominating such incredible women who are rising above the challenges of today to help others. This week, @bonvivspikedseltzer and I are shining light on 4 women who are truly going above and beyond to make a difference on the front lines. Everyone, please meet... Emily, an APRN working in the ER everyday, helping those in need, while also choosing to live apart from her family to keep them safe. Jo, who works at a long-term care facility caring for patients and offering them companionship. Jaya, who has generously donated her time and money to help get N95 masks to those on the frontlines. Jenny, thank you for starting your #FeedingHeroes initiative to provide meals to healthcare workers on the front lines. We applaud you and commemorate you. Much love. #TogetherWomenRise." (sic)

Thank you everyone for nominating such incredible women who are rising above the challenges of today to help others. This week, @BONVIVSeltzer and I are shining light on 4 women who are truly going above and beyond to make a difference on the front lines. Everyone, please meet…

Jaya, who has generously donated her time and money to help get N95 masks to those on the frontlines. Jenny, thank you for starting your #FeedingHeroes initiative to provide meals to healthcare workers on the front lines.

Priyanka Chopra has been working tirelessly with WHO to share information about the COVID-19 pandemic with her fans. Recently, the actress conducted a live session with WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros, to bust various myths about the Novel Coronavirus challenge. She also participated in the #SafeHands challenge and shared a video of herself showing the correct way to wash hands in order to keep the Novel Coronavirus at bay.

The actress, along with her singer-husband Nick Jonas, also contributed to PM-CARES Fund and multiple organizations for COVID-19 relief.

