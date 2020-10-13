Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Wish For Her Best Pal Tamanna Dutt Is Giving Us Major Friendship Goals!

Priyanka Chopra totally aces the social media game! From sharing her stunning selfies, pictures from her photoshoots to her vacation diaries with hubby Nick Jonas, the 'desi girl' knows how to steal hearts. So, when it came to her best friend Tamanna Dutt celebrating her birthday today, PeeCee decided to make the day extra special for her bestie with her cute gesture.

The Agneepath actress penned a sweet birthday post for Tamanna in which she reminisced happy memories with her roommate who went on to be her maid of honour. Priyanka shared a video that includes a compilation of her cherished memories with Tamanna. In the video, the two girls are seen chilling together, posing together for photoshoots and doing a lot of fun stuff.

Priyanka captioned her video as, "From being a roommate to my maid of honour.. we have been through so many ups and downs.. but always together. I miss celebrating you with you this year but pls know you are very loved. Happy birthday Tam!"

Check out the video here.

Talking about her friendship with Tamanna Dutt, Priyanka had earlier shared, "I truly believe that you can find friends and like-minded people in the most unexpected places and this is exactly what happened to me when Tam walked into my life. Even though it feels like forever, Tam and I met about 19 years ago - we used to be roomies and surprisingly, we didn't quite like each other! Fast forward to the present where we are now inseparable."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently finished penning her memoir titled 'Unfinished,' which is set to release on January 19 next year. Through her memoir, the actress plans to give fans a glimpse into her journey to success in the Indian film industry and an honest account of the challenges faced by her while navigating her career, both in India and Hollywood.

Talking about films, Priyanka will be next seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao. The actress is also reportedly all set to team up with Keanu Reeves for Matrix 4.

