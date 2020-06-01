Priyanka Chopra’s Post On George Floyd Goes Wrong; Fans Ask ‘Where Were You During India’s Riots?’

About a couple of days ago, actress Priyanka Chopra shared a post on her Instagram page about the killing of George Floyd. She captioned the post saying, "There is so much work to be done and it needs to starts at an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color." ⁣⁣⁣

"On May 25th, George Floyd was pinned down by the neck by a Minneapolis police officer and died. He laid there, fighting for his life, struggling to breathe, and other officers just stood there and watched. The officer has now been charged with murder. George, I am praying for your family. ❤"

While Priyanka's pots might have received support from her global fans but her fans from India are anything but impressed. Her fans and followers asked her in the comments section about why did not she raise voice against riots in India. Netizens slammed Priyanka for not taking any stand against riots, which happened in Delhi and Kashmir and asked the actress to be more fair towards her nation.

@mmc001 "How do we believe your activism when you never spoke up about minorities who died in your own country at the hands of the state this year?" @devansh1103 "Where was this outrage when Dalits and muslims were getting beaten here in India?" @ingloriousbello "Hey, here's your brownie points for your performative wokeness about the police violence in the america but staying silent about the Delhi riots and the systematic police brutality in Kashmir! You do you Priyanka! Go ahead with your performative wokeness and showing off your goodwill ambassador badge lmao." @volatilekum "Okay so you're against police brutality outside home but, you don't even acknowledge what happens here. You pretend to be "woke", but, your silence has been loud, your attempts to look empathetic in your apathy have been noticed and will be remembered. But, oh no maybe I should stop yelling because we're all here for (very selective and convenient) love."

