Priyanka Chopra's Sweet Birthday Wish For Her Manager Is Giving Us Major BFF Goals!

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram page to wish her manager Anjula Acharia on her birthday. The Quantico actress shared two candid pictures of them together, and even penned a sweet message for the birthday girl.

While one picture is from Priyanka's pre-wedding festivities in Jodhpur, the other one is from the Cannes party last year.

Posting the pictures, the actress wrote, "Happiest birthday my dear Anj...We dream big together over cocktails and make those dreams come true. We cry, we laugh and know we can navigate anything. You are someone I can always depend on for your invaluable insight on everything. I adore you sweet Anju. Please know that we may not be together today to celebrate but you are very loved."

An overwhelmed Anjula commented on PeeCee's post, "I'm crying...thank you so much. You inspire me everyday with your talent, intelligence and heart, you showed me the power of teamwork you never stop and you always show that together we're stronger and unstoppable."

Anjula has a huge role to play in Priyanka becoming India's biggest crossover success.

As per a report in LiveMint, she helped the actress to get her deals in every slice of entertainment in the Western world- starting with contracts to cut songs with leading American pop stars, a chance to perform at the National Football League (NFL), be the brand ambassador for Guess, and finally, the lead role in ABC's Quantico.

In Aseem Chhabra's book Priyanka Chopra: The Incredible Story of a Global Bollywood Star, Anjula was quoted as saying, "I realised early on that I didn't want to make her (Priyanka) a pop star, I just wanted to make her a star. And what form it came in didn't matter, because she is a multitalented individual. We decided not to box her because it is so hard to find stars who can do everything."

However, after few years, Anjula's strategy changed. "The process for me changed from 'I want to make her a star to I want to make her a face in America," she was quoted as saying.

Today, Priyanka Chopra is a global icon, and continues to make the nation proud with her achievements.

