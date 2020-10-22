Priyanka Chopra Says Her Memoir ‘Unfinished’ Will Show The Human Side Of Her

Priyanka Chopra put her time during self isolation to good use by writing her memoir 'Unfinished'. The actress had taken to her social media handles to announce the memoir by sharing the cover. In a recent interview, PeeCee opened up about what she hopes to convey to her readers by sharing her incredible journey of going from being a small-town girl, to having a successful career in the Hindi film industry and now in Hollywood.

She told Bombay Times, "I'm a small-town girl who had dreams and aspirations bigger than I was supposed to have. So, with my story, I hope the reader understands the resilience and grace under fire that is needed to chase their dreams."

Priyanka continued, "The book will give you an insight into my journey, in my words... it's sort of the 'in-between interviews' versions of my life, the public version versus my real story."

Speaking about being a woman in the entertainment industry, she explained why it is important to remain strong and maintain an 'invincible front'.

She further said that the memoir will show us, not the celebrity side of her which we have all been exposed to, but the human side. "Unfinished will show you the human side of me. My family, friends and team are the key people who have been a part of this journey with me," she said.

Priyanka is currently spending time with her husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles. The actress has a number of projects lined up, including a biopic on Ma Anand Sheela; Citadel, a thriller produced by the Russo brothers; and Sangeet, a reality series. She is also all set to appear in the screen adaptation of Arvind Adiga's novel, The White Tiger, which will premiere on Netflix.

