Priyanka Chopra Says Her Teenage Dreams Came True When Saroj Khan Choreographed Her In Agneepath

'May The Heavens Dance To Your Tune Masterji', Says Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico actress tweeted, "Many of my teenage dreams came true when she choreographed me in Agneepath. Taskmaster, perfectionist, innovator, trendsetter, genius... Saroj ji was many things to many people." She continued in her next tweet, "To me, she'll always be an institution that defined an era of dancing with abandon, emotion & passion. May the heavens dance to your tune Masterji... #RIPSarojKhan,"

Aishwarya Rai Remembers Her Dance Guru

The former beauty queen posted a picture with Saroj Khan from the dance rehearsals of Taal song 'Ramta Jogi.' She captioned it as, "ALL my Love Always too, Saroj ji. May your Soul Rest in Peace. Much respected, admired and adored as our Dance Guru in our Film Industry...truly a Legend..Such a privilege to have had so many memorable experiences dancing under your guidance. "THANK YOU for All your Duas and Blessings always... and so much LOVE. You will truly be missed. Prayers and much Strength to all your family."

Hrithik Roshan Says There Will Never Be Another Like Saroj Khan

"Thank you Saroj ji for nurturing my passion in so many ways. Your legend will remain. Thank you for the love and the magic. R.I.P. There will never be another like you," tweeted the War actor.

Raveena Tandon Expresses Her Grief

The Mohra actress wrote on her Twitter page, "Sad to hear about the passing of Saroji. A Genius and a mastercraftman at her work! A legend choregrapher. You will be missed Saroji. No one like you and your adahs and the understanding of sensuality. 🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻."