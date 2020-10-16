Priyanka Chopra Shares First Look From The White Tiger: This Is A Story That Needs To Be Told

Priyanka Also Shared Details About The Film In Her IG Post

"Balram's rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's animal instinct of survival. Rajkummar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in india, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you," Priyanka wrote.

Netflix Also Shared More Stills From The White Tiger

Netflix also shared several stills from the film, giving a glimpse of the film with two additional shots of Priyanka Chopra's character, Pinky madam. Sharing details of her role, Priyanka had added in her Instagram post, "In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin's hands."

Markers Are Yet To Announce The Release Date

The White Tiger is directed by Ramin Bahrani with Priyanka as executive producer. Priyanka has several other projects in the making, including a show titled Citadel, an untitled project with Mindy Kaling and Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves.