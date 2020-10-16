Priyanka Chopra Shares First Look From The White Tiger: This Is A Story That Needs To Be Told
Priyanka Chopra has shared the first look from one of her upcoming projects, The White Tiger. Netflix's original film is based on a Man Booker Prize-winning book by Aravind Adiga of the same name. Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The story follows a self-made man who has made it from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.
Priyanka shared two stills from the film which feature, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. In the caption, the actress shared what the film means to her and wrote, "So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER - directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel. This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I've seen in a long time."
"Balram's rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's animal instinct of survival. Rajkummar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in india, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you," Priyanka wrote.
Netflix also shared several stills from the film, giving a glimpse of the film with two additional shots of Priyanka Chopra's character, Pinky madam. Sharing details of her role, Priyanka had added in her Instagram post, "In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin's hands."
The White Tiger is directed by Ramin Bahrani with Priyanka as executive producer. Priyanka has several other projects in the making, including a show titled Citadel, an untitled project with Mindy Kaling and Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves.
