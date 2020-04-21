Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Secret Recipe For Scalp Treatment Using Just Three Kitchen Ingredients

Priyanka Chopra is indeed a 'desi girl'. The actress, who is often seen sharing beauty tips, said now is the best time for a quick update on some of her new beauty secrets. She told her fans how to get gorgeous and luscious hair like her, which can be achieved with just three ingredients.

While many may think, her beauty secrets will include high-end products, the video shared by Priyanka shows her using basic kitchen ingredients for the scalp treatment mixture. Sharing her desi hack for a healthy scalp, PeeCee showed in a video that her routine includes a leave-in mixture of curd, a spoon of honey and an egg. After applying, she massages her scalp, leaves it on for 30 minutes and then washes it off with a baby shampoo.

She captioned the post with a written recipe and wrote, "A few years ago I shared some DIY beauty hacks with @voguemagazine. Seems like a good time to dust these off to try during quarantine. This is a recipe for a hair treatment that my mom taught me, and her mom taught her. Full Fat Yogurt, 1 tsp honey, 1 egg. Let it sit in your hair for 30 min and rinse with warm water."

She also added a disclaimer that the egg mixture does not smell the best, and needs to be washed out thoroughly. "Disclaimer: while this works wonders (for me), it doesn't smell the best. You may need to shampoo twice to remove all the yogurt, and then condition as usual."

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Priyanka is doing her best to help spread awareness about the pandemic. She also took part in Lady Gaga's One World: Together At Home concert, to raise funds and thank the frontline workers, who are putting their lives at risk. The virtual concert saw performances by Lady Gaga, Sir Elton John, John Legend, The Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion and more.

