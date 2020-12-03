Priyanka Chopra Shares Unseen Photos From Her Hindu Wedding; Calls Hubby Nick Jonas Her Real Life Bollywood Hero

Love Is In The Air!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a romantic moment at their Hindu wedding.

A Match Made In Heaven

The Quantico actress captioned her pictures as, "2 years down... forever to go ♾♥️ @nickjonas."

Wedding Tales

Priyanka made for a gorgeous bride in a red Sabyasachi lehenga.

Happy Moments

This picture is from the varmala ceremony where the bride and the groom perched on their brothers' shoulders.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Cute PDA

Nick Jonas also shared a couple of mesmerizing pictures from the wedding and wrote, "Two days, two weddings now two years. I was so honored to get to marry @priyankachopra in her home country, in a traditional Hindu wedding. I can't believe how lucky I am, and how quickly the time has gone by. Happy Hindu anniversary beautiful. ❤️."

Priyanka Chopra dropped the cutest comment by this post that read, "My real life Bollywood Hero! 😍 I love you handsome."

Some More Captivating Clicks Just For You!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had too much fun at their wedding and these snaps are the proof. (Photo courtesy: Stories by Joseph Radhik).

These Dreamy Pictures Are Making Our Hearts Flutter

In the first picture, Priyanka is all smiles while taking the saat pheras with her groom Nick. The second photo features a close-up shot of the actress in her bridal attire, and the glow on her face brightens up the frame! (Photo courtesy: Stories by Joseph Radhik)