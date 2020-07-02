    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Priyanka Chopra Signs Multi-Million Dollar TV Deal With Amazon: I Can Do Whatever Language I Want

      By
      |

      Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be bringing more diverse content to the international platform. The actress turned producer has signed a two-year multi-million dollar deal with Amazon Prime Video.

      Priyanka Signs Multi-Million Dollar TV Deal With Amazon

      Priyanka Chopra shared the news with her fans on Instagram. She shared a picture of Variety's news article on the same and wrote, "YESSSS @amazonstudios, LET'S ?GET ? IT!!! So honored and excited to finally share this news with you."

      Priyanka On Purple Pebble Pictures

      Priyanka On Purple Pebble Pictures

      In 2015, the actress launched the production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, and backed several Hindi as well as regional successful projects.

      In the caption, she thanked her team for believing in her vision and further added, "As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon. And as a storyteller, my quest is to constantly push myself to explore new ideas that not only entertain, but most importantly, open minds and perspectives. ⁣⁣Looking back on my 20 year career, nearly 60 films later, I hope that I'm on my way to achieving that."⁣

      Priyanka On The New TV Deal With Amazon

      Priyanka On The New TV Deal With Amazon

      In a statement shared with Variety, Priyanka said, "I didn't think as a 13-year-old when I was watching TV that something was missing, but now as I'm older, I wonder if I would have been a lot more confident in high school if I would have not been afraid of every other person that looked different than me. I wonder if I wouldn't have put my head down and walked in the hallways feeling like a unicorn that everyone was staring at. I wonder if that would have changed my high school experience. I think it would have."

      Priyanka Shares Her Future Projects

      Priyanka Shares Her Future Projects

      She also shared her plans after the deal and said, "My quest really is to be able to tell female stories, work with creators from around the world and create a cross-pollination of storytelling. Amazon is such a great partner to do that because their reach and outlook is so global. My Amazon television deal is a global deal, so I can do Hindi language, I can do English language, I can do whatever language I want."

      Priyanka has also collaborated with Amazon on two other projects including an unscripted series, titled Sangeet. She will be seen starring alongside Richard Madden in the second project, Citadel by Anthony and Joe Russo.

      Priyanka Chopra Wishes Her J Sister, Sophie And Joe Jonas On Their 1st Wedding Anniversary

      When Priyanka Chopra Revealed Why She Endorsed Fairness Creams: My Family Would Call Me Kaali

      Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 12:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 2, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X