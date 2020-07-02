Priyanka Chopra Signs Multi-Million Dollar TV Deal With Amazon: I Can Do Whatever Language I Want

Priyanka On Purple Pebble Pictures

In 2015, the actress launched the production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, and backed several Hindi as well as regional successful projects.

In the caption, she thanked her team for believing in her vision and further added, "As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon. And as a storyteller, my quest is to constantly push myself to explore new ideas that not only entertain, but most importantly, open minds and perspectives. ⁣⁣Looking back on my 20 year career, nearly 60 films later, I hope that I'm on my way to achieving that."⁣

Priyanka On The New TV Deal With Amazon

In a statement shared with Variety, Priyanka said, "I didn't think as a 13-year-old when I was watching TV that something was missing, but now as I'm older, I wonder if I would have been a lot more confident in high school if I would have not been afraid of every other person that looked different than me. I wonder if I wouldn't have put my head down and walked in the hallways feeling like a unicorn that everyone was staring at. I wonder if that would have changed my high school experience. I think it would have."

Priyanka Shares Her Future Projects

She also shared her plans after the deal and said, "My quest really is to be able to tell female stories, work with creators from around the world and create a cross-pollination of storytelling. Amazon is such a great partner to do that because their reach and outlook is so global. My Amazon television deal is a global deal, so I can do Hindi language, I can do English language, I can do whatever language I want."

Priyanka has also collaborated with Amazon on two other projects including an unscripted series, titled Sangeet. She will be seen starring alongside Richard Madden in the second project, Citadel by Anthony and Joe Russo.