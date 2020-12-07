After Diljit-Kangana's Twitter Spat, Priyanka Chopra & Sonam Kapoor Share Their Take On The Farmers' Protest

A few days ago, singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh and actress Kangana Ranaut had an ugly Twitter spat over the farmers' protest. It all started when Kangana shared a derogatory post for an elderly woman, who was spotted at the protest, and Diljit slammed her for doing the same. Since then, many celebrities including Mika Singh and Swara Bhasker reprimanded Kangana, and asked her to apologise to the elder woman. While Kangana hasn't apologised yet, a few more celebrities have come out in support of the farmers.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas retweeted a post of Diljit Dosanjh and wrote, "Our farmers are India's Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later." (sic)

Actress Sonam Kapoor also tweeted in support of the farmers and wrote, "When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization. Daniel Webster"

Along with Priyanka and Sonam, actress Preity Zinta also cleared her stand on the ongoing farmers' protest and tweeted, "My heart goes out 2the farmers & their families protesting in the cold in this pandemic.They are the soldiers of the soil that keep our country going.I sincerely hope the talks between the farmers & govt yield positive results soon & all is resolved. #Farmerprotests #Rabrakha."

Earlier, actor Riteish Deshmukh had also reacted to the farmers' protest and wrote, "If you eat today, thank a farmer. I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisaan."

For the unversed, farmers across the country have been protesting against the government's new agriculture laws.

