      Priyanka Chopra Steps Out Of Her House For The First Time During Quarantine; Shares A Selfie

      Priyanka Chopra has been practising self-isolation since the Coronavirus outbreak was declared as a pandemic. Currently living with her husband Nick Jonas in the US, Priyanka said that she finally stepped out of the house for the first time in two months.

      Priyanka Chopra Steps Out For The First time In Two Months

      Priyanka is an avid social media user, and keeps her fans up-to-date with her daily quarantine activities, her last post shows the actress out and about, wearing a mask with a cool print on it. She captioned the post as, "Eyes are never quiet. #FirstDayOutIn2Months Thanks for the masks @avoyermagyan."

      While away from home, Priyanka has been doing her best to spread awareness and help support India's fight against COVID-19. She was also part of I For India live concert with her husband Nick Jonas, who performed a song for all his fans in India. The event was aimed at raising funds for COVID-19 relief and the duo also urged their fans to stay at home where it is safe.

      In her last post, Pee Cee was seen getting some sun while she still was with her pups. The three looked like they were enjoying some much-needed sunshine while cooped up in their homes. She wrote, "Sunshine is better with cuddles . ❤️❤️. @ginothegerman @diariesofdiana".

      On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Shonali Bose's Hindi release, The Sky Is Pink. While she is yet to announce her upcoming Bollywood project, she has several Hollywood projects piled up - from working on a film with Mindy Kailing to, reportedly starring in the upcoming instalment of Keanu Reeves' Matrix.

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
