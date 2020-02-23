    For Quick Alerts
      Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Black At Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, Pays Tribute To Wendall Rodricks

      Priyanka Chopra flew down to Mumbai to walk the ramp for the Pride of India show. The stunning diva was joined by 14 designers on stage as part of Blenders Pride Fashion Week’s Fashion Tour.

      Priyanka stunned one and all as she walked down the runway in an all-black ensemble. The Sky is Pink actress sported a strapless gown styled with a draped dupatta and a gold embellished belt. The exquisite attire was perfectly accessorized with a pair of statement earrings accompanied by a dramatic hairdo and makeup.

      Priyanka Chopra

      The international star began the show by paying a homage to late designer Wendall Rodricks. Priyanka said, "It's only apt on a night like this in presence of so many luminaries from the Indian fashion industry that we remember Wendell Rodricks. He was a pioneer. He was a visionary of Indian fashion and will always and forever be missed."

      Priyanka Chopra

      Speaking about her association with the event, Priyanka added, "It is the 15th edition of the blenders pride Fashion tour and I have fortunate enough to be with them for 10 years. This is my one decade anniversary as well... My association with BPFT now is almost a decade long. What started as an idea to showcase Indian fashion has today become one of the premiere events in this country. It's a testament of the brand's passion, commitment and loyalty to promote Indian fashion." (sic)

      On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up the shooting of Netflix’s The White Tiger co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She is also developing an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal, in which she is set to star and co-produce.

      Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 16:27 [IST]
