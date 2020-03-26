Priyanka Chopra Takes Up Safe Hands Challenge Amid COVID-19 Scare; Sings A Nick Jonas Song

After Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra is the latest celebrity to take up World Health Organization's 'Safe Hands Challenge' amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, the Quantico actress, dressed in a white top and blue jeans, is seen singing a song while washing her hands. Interestingly, this is a track that she co-wrote with her singer husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka took to her Instagram page to share a video in which she is seen saying, "Alright guys I was challenged by the WHO to wash my hands for at least 20 seconds so here we go," before she goes on to wash her hands with liquid soap and water.

She further sings, "Wherever you are wash your hands, whoever you are wash your hands. It's a simple thing to do, let's do it all and you, let's wash your hands. That's it, do it for your safety. Do it for your family's safety and let us beat this pandemic."

The actress keeps singing repeatedly until she finishes washing her hands. Check out the video here.

Priyanka captioned her video as, "I accept the #SafeHands challenge @DrTedros. One of the main takeaways from our IG live chat yesterday was the importance of washing your hands properly. It's a simple action that can help save lives and flatten the curve. And here's a song to ensure you're doing this for at least 20 seconds. co-written by @nickjonas. I nominate @katebosworth, @mindykaling, @nickjonas, @parineetichopra and @amitabhbachchan. Namaste." (sic)

Meanwhile, the diva recently hosted an Instagram live conversation with WHO General-Director Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's Technical Lead for COVID-19 to bust various myths about the novel Coronavirus.

Currently, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas are in self-quarantine in their Los Angeles house.

