Priyanka Chopra To Join Meghan Markle As A Speaker In This Year’s Girl Up Leadership Summit

Priyanka Chopra has been chosen as a guest speaker, among a host of other powerful, influential women such as Michelle Obama and Megan Markle, to participate in the Girl Up Leadership Summit. Priyanka took to her social media to announce the same on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Priyanka took to her Twitter handle to write, "No matter their background, girls have the power to transform themselves, their communities, and the world around them. Join me for the virtual 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, July 13-15 with some of the top female leaders! Get your tickets http://GirlUp.org/Summit #GirlsLead20."

Apart from Priyanka, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, the list of speakers also includes Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, actress Jameela Jamil, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Storm Reid, Dr. Terarai Trent, Monique Coleman, Chloe x Halle, and others.

Michelle Obama will be sharing a special message as a speaker, Meghan Markle has been chosen as a keynote speaker, and Priyanka Chopra will be participating in a Q&A session.

Priyanka's fans expressed that they were proud of her. One of them commented, "I'm so proud, can't wait, already registered," whereas another one wrote, "You're such an inspiration for young girls to look up to . You use your voice for good and always stand up for what's right we need more people like you . I love you."

The Girl Up Leadership Summit will take place from July 13 to July 15, virtually, due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

