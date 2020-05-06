Priyanka Chopra’s Uncle Robbed At Knifepoint; Cousin Meera Chopra Shares News

Priyanka Chopra's uncle, Sudesh Chopra was reportedly robbed at knifepoint. Priyanka's cousin Meera Chopra took to her Twitter handle to share the news of her father being robbed, and slammed the authorities for the lack of safety and protection for the elderly.

Meera wrote on Twitter, "@DelhiPolice my dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. Two guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim Delhi to be. @ArvindKejriwal @CPDelhi," (sic).

@DelhiPolice my dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. 2 guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim delhi to be. @ArvindKejriwal @CPDelhi — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) May 5, 2020

Later, however, Meera thanked the police for quick action. "Thanks @DcpNorthDelhi for such a quick action. Makes me proud when we feel protected by our police department. It's never about what has been snatched but protecting our elders is most important! Respect @DelhiPolice," (sic).

Thanks @DcpNorthDelhi for such a quick action. Makes me proud when we feel protected by our police department. Its never abt what has been snatched but protecting our elders is most important! Respect @DelhiPolice https://t.co/KFmH0vTtFo — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) May 5, 2020

Meera made her debut in Bollywood with the film Gang Of Ghosts, in 2014. She was later seen in films like Section 375 and 1920 London. Her next films are Nastik and Tollywood film Mogali Puvvu, both of which are in post production.

Meanwhile, Priyanka's last Hindi film was The Sky Is Pink, which was directed by Shonali Bose. The film also starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf.

Priyanka is currently in self isolation with her husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home, amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The actress participated in the 'i For India' online concert which was organized by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar, to raise funds for Coronavirus relief.

