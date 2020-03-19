Priyanka Chopra Urges Fans To Stock Up On Love And Compassion To Deal With COVID-19 Crisis!

While the Coronavirus continues to create panic, celebrities across the globe are sharing important information on the deadly virus and urging fans to take all the essential precautionary measures and maintain personal hygiene to avoid getting infected. People are panic-buying groceries and stocking up on sanitisers and tissue rolls to help them in keeping COVID-19 at bay.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra shared with fans that she will be doing a special IG Live and Facebook session related to COVID-19 with Dr Tedros and Maria Van Kerkhove of World Health Organization (WHO) and Hugh Evans, CEO of Global citizen at 12.30pm PST today.

The actress also wrote a post on Instagram where she reminded everyone to stock up on compassion, love, joy, gratitude and kindness in this time of crisis.

She shared a video and captioned it as, "There are so many other things to stock up on right now. Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for #Covid19." A fan also resonated with PeeCee's idea of stocking up as she commented, "Thanks so much for this one.. people are busy stockings (sic) everything else but these." (sic)

Watch the video here.

Priyanka is currently practicing social distancing and spending her time at home with her loved ones. A few days ago, she posted few pictures of herself giving 'mommy hugs' to her German Shepherd dog Gino.

Prior to that, the 'desi girl' had shared a post which spoke about three things that one can do right now to stop COVID-19. She had captioned it as, "We're all in this together. Let's stay informed and do what we can to help stop the spread of #Covid19." (sic)

Speaking about work, the actress was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, She will be next seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao. It is based on Arvind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel by the same name.

