      Priyanka Chopra Wishes Her J Sister, Sophie And Joe Jonas On Their 1st Wedding Anniversary

      Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner tied the knot with her beau Joe Jonas last year on June 29, 2019. Now, the duo is celebrating their first wedding anniversary and Priyanka Chopra has the sweetest wish for them.

      The Baywatch actress took to her Instagram profile and dedicated a story. With a tint pink background, Priyanka shared a monochrome throwback picture from Sophie and Joe's France wedding and wrote, "Happy 1 year anniversary! Love you both."

      Priyanka's Instagram Story

      Priyanka's Instagram Story

      During an interview, Sophie had revealed that in addition to being married to the love of her life, she is most happy with her J Sisters. Elle quoted Sophie as saying, "It's also nice to have built-in girlfriends, who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys' lives are. We can relate on so many different levels. It's like, thank God, because you never know [about your in-laws]."

      Joe Jonas On Celebrating First Anniversary

      Joe Jonas On Celebrating First Anniversary

      Coming back to Joe and Sophie, the couple is also expecting their first child. They were recently spotted by the paps, when they stepped out during the Black Lives Matter march, and later during a casual outing wearing protective masks.

      The duo also got married secretly in Las Vegas in May 2019, and later celebrated their union with their families and friends in an official ceremony in France. While talking to James Corden, Joe had revealed that he wished to visit Las Vegas for his first anniversary. "I think we would have gone back to Vegas. So, if you can keep a secret, I would say I might try to recreate Vegas in our house. I have a DJ set up. We could do a night club," he said.

      Nick's Anniversary Wishes For Joe And Sophie

      Nick's Anniversary Wishes For Joe And Sophie

      Joe's brother, Nick Jonas also wished the couple on their first wedding anniversary and wrote on his Instagram story, "Happy Anniversary Jophie! Love You Guys."

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 13:29 [IST]
