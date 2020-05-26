Producers Guild Shares Guidelines For Filming; Thanks Maharashtra CM For Considering Filming Request

The Producers Guild of India, on Monday, thanked the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Twitter, for considering their request to resume work. The association also released a list of proposed guidelines to be followed on sets, when the Film and TV industry will be granted permission to resume shooting.

Since the nationwide lockdown first started in mid-march, all production work has been put on hold for films as well as TV shows, due to the ongoing pandemic. Yesterday, the Producers Guild of India tweeted, "Thank you @CMOMaharashtra for considering requests from the Film & TV industry to resume work safely. In the link below are the Guild's recommended SOPs, to be instituted whenever we are granted permission to resume production activities."

The document states the guidelines recommended from pre-production casting to post-production technical team. According to the Guild, crew members will be provided with triple-layer medical mask and gloves, which will be mandatory on set. Other basic mandatory actions involve temperature checks, hand washing and sanitising. It also states that "Complete studio will be sanitised daily before the shoot; sanitisation will be undertaken by a government authorised agency."

All cast and crew will have to submit a "fitness declaration form", which will reveal their health status and exposure to COVID-19 at the time of starting a project and arrival on the set. The document also states necessary measures for each department from art to costume, technical and hair and makeup.

Each project team, during the shoot, must have medical assistance, with 2 MBBS doctors, nurses and ambulance on stand by at all times. It is also advised to host an isolation zone away from the main filming area in case anyone starts showing symptoms while on set. "Anyone with a high temperature cannot enter the set; once the personnel have been screened and cleared for work, they will be provided with a wrist band indicating that they are safe to proceed to the set," the recommendation read.

The Guild also said necessary precautions will be taken to make sure proper distance is maintained between all members on set, so that any spread of virus through close contact is avoided at all costs.

