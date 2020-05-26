    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Producers Guild Shares Guidelines For Filming; Thanks Maharashtra CM For Considering Filming Request

      By
      |

      The Producers Guild of India, on Monday, thanked the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Twitter, for considering their request to resume work. The association also released a list of proposed guidelines to be followed on sets, when the Film and TV industry will be granted permission to resume shooting.

      Producers Guild Shares Guidelines For Filming; Thanks Maharashtra CM For Considering Their Request

      Since the nationwide lockdown first started in mid-march, all production work has been put on hold for films as well as TV shows, due to the ongoing pandemic. Yesterday, the Producers Guild of India tweeted, "Thank you @CMOMaharashtra for considering requests from the Film & TV industry to resume work safely. In the link below are the Guild's recommended SOPs, to be instituted whenever we are granted permission to resume production activities."

      The document states the guidelines recommended from pre-production casting to post-production technical team. According to the Guild, crew members will be provided with triple-layer medical mask and gloves, which will be mandatory on set. Other basic mandatory actions involve temperature checks, hand washing and sanitising. It also states that "Complete studio will be sanitised daily before the shoot; sanitisation will be undertaken by a government authorised agency."

      All cast and crew will have to submit a "fitness declaration form", which will reveal their health status and exposure to COVID-19 at the time of starting a project and arrival on the set. The document also states necessary measures for each department from art to costume, technical and hair and makeup.

      Each project team, during the shoot, must have medical assistance, with 2 MBBS doctors, nurses and ambulance on stand by at all times. It is also advised to host an isolation zone away from the main filming area in case anyone starts showing symptoms while on set. "Anyone with a high temperature cannot enter the set; once the personnel have been screened and cleared for work, they will be provided with a wrist band indicating that they are safe to proceed to the set," the recommendation read.

      The Guild also said necessary precautions will be taken to make sure proper distance is maintained between all members on set, so that any spread of virus through close contact is avoided at all costs.

      Akshay Kumar Shoots For An Ad In Lockdown

      Producers Guild of India Drafting New Guidelines For Resumption Of Film Shootings Post Lockdown

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 17:08 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 26, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X