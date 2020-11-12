Pulkit Samrat On His Marriage Plans With Kriti Kharbanda: Our First Priority Is Work

Lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are painting the town red with their lovey-dovey social media posts. The two are madly in love with each other, and never shy away from showing it to the world.

In his recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, when Pulkit was asked if the wedding is on cards, the actor revealed that his brother was supposed to get married this year, but owing to the ongoing pandemic, his family postponed the wedding. Pulkit further added that he's waiting for his brother to get hitched first.

"My brother's marriage got stopped because of COVID-19. We had to call off his wedding ceremony a day before it was happening because of the pandemic. Toh, abhi uski bhi atki padi hai. As for me and Kriti, we have currently decided to concentrate on our work and our individual careers. We are working with the best in business. So right now, marriage will happen when it has to but our first priority will be work. Once we decide on a date for our marriage, I promise I'll send the first card to you all," said the Sanam Re actor.

When the deadly COVID-19 outbreak occured in India, the nation was under lockdown. While it was a difficult phase for many, Pulkit and Kriti got a chance to spend more time together and learn more about each other. The duo stayed together during lockdown, but now, both of them are busy with their work and shoot schedules. Unfortunately, the duo won't be celebrating Diwali together.

Pulkit said, "During festivals, if you aren't together, then you miss each other even more. She loves playing cards and is very competitive about it. I don't like it so much. So now, we will all be sitting here and playing taash. But she won't be around."

With respect to work, both Pulkit and Kriti were recently seen together in a web project titled Taish.

