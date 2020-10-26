Pulkit Samrat Reveals Marriage Is Not Yet On The Card For Kriti Kharbanda And Him

Pulkit Samrat opened up about his relationship with Kriti Kharbanda in a recent interview, and revealed that the couple doesn't have any plans of tying the knot yet. He shared that they want to focus on their work as of now. He further said that they are getting opportunities to work with on big banner films and therefore want to concentrate on that.

Speaking to Times Now, Pulkit said that Kriti and he are not thinking about marriage right now. "No yaar, because as of now, we want to focus on our careers. Because how many times in life are we going to get a chance to work with Anees Bazmee, Bejoy Nambiar, Salman Khan Films, T-Series, all back-to-back? If God is blessing us and aap par kaam hi kaam aa raha hai, uss kaam pe concentrate karo (if lots of work is coming your way, then you should concentrate on that work). That is what we are focusing on," he said.

Pulkit and Kriti have shared screen space in Veere Di Wedding, Pagalpanti and the recently released, Taish. The two spent the lockdown with each other and have been treating their fans to adorable posts on social media.

"She grounds me, she completes me. I hope I have done something good and that's why I have found her," added Pulkit in his interview.

Recently, Pulkit had shared how the two had spent time during the lockdown. He had told Hindustan Times that they enjoyed their time doing fun activities like solving puzzles, playing music, and making up interesting games to play. "There's good food, music in the background and in dim lights we spend some quality time. It's quite fun," he had said.

