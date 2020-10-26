    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pulkit Samrat Reveals Marriage Is Not Yet On The Card For Kriti Kharbanda And Him

      By
      |

      Pulkit Samrat opened up about his relationship with Kriti Kharbanda in a recent interview, and revealed that the couple doesn't have any plans of tying the knot yet. He shared that they want to focus on their work as of now. He further said that they are getting opportunities to work with on big banner films and therefore want to concentrate on that.

      Pulkit Says Marriage Is Not On The Cards For Kriti And Him

      Speaking to Times Now, Pulkit said that Kriti and he are not thinking about marriage right now. "No yaar, because as of now, we want to focus on our careers. Because how many times in life are we going to get a chance to work with Anees Bazmee, Bejoy Nambiar, Salman Khan Films, T-Series, all back-to-back? If God is blessing us and aap par kaam hi kaam aa raha hai, uss kaam pe concentrate karo (if lots of work is coming your way, then you should concentrate on that work). That is what we are focusing on," he said.

      Pulkit and Kriti have shared screen space in Veere Di Wedding, Pagalpanti and the recently released, Taish. The two spent the lockdown with each other and have been treating their fans to adorable posts on social media.

      "She grounds me, she completes me. I hope I have done something good and that's why I have found her," added Pulkit in his interview.

      Recently, Pulkit had shared how the two had spent time during the lockdown. He had told Hindustan Times that they enjoyed their time doing fun activities like solving puzzles, playing music, and making up interesting games to play. "There's good food, music in the background and in dim lights we spend some quality time. It's quite fun," he had said.

      ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth Talks About Thor: Love And Thunder During Interaction With Kriti Kharbanda

      ALSO READ: Kriti Kharbanda On Her Marriage Plans With Pulkit Samrat: He Is A Baccha

      Read more about: pulkit samrat kriti kharbanda
      Story first published: Monday, October 26, 2020, 18:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 26, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X