      Pulwama Attack Anniversary: Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol And Others Pay Emotional Tribute To Martyrs

      Last year on February 14, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel had lost their lives in the ghastly incident.

      A year after the deadly terror attack, today many Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol and others took to their Twitter page to remember the matyrs.

      Sharing a fan's post of him and his children Abhishek and Shweta handing out donations to the families of the martyrs last year, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "On this day we remember them that sacrificed their lives so we could live.."

      Last year, the superstar had announced that he will be donating Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 40 CRPF personnel who were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack.

      Big B had posted, "Another promise fulfilled .. I had wished to give some monetary gesture and consideration to the family .. I did .. The distribution is done under the aegis of the CRPF seniors, for the brave hearts were from the CRPF .. It took a while to get the names and addresses of those that lost their lives, but our efforts were fruitful, even when we had given the intention, and sought advice or indication of how I could help them .. Finally it came from the GOI as well as through personal account."

      Actor-politician Sunny Deol called the martyrs 'brave jawans' while expressing his respects to them. Check out his tweet here.

      Yami Gautam, who starred in Uri: The Surgical Strike, called it an 'unforgettable date' and wrote, "Honouring the brave jawans, she wrote how our tears should make our voice, intentions and actions stronger against terrorism."

      "Humble tribute to 40 CRPF martyrs who laid their lives for our country a year ago. You live in our hearts 🙏🏼#PulwamaAttack #Pulwamamartyrs," wrote Urmila Matondkar.

      Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 14:31 [IST]
