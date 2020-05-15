PVR Opens Up About Producers Opting To Release Films Directly On Streaming Platforms

Gulabo Sitabo To Release On Amazon Prime Video

Gianchandani said, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has caused shutdown but post-pandemic, once the situation returns to normalcy, people will opt to watch films in theatres. "We are confident, once we get to the other side of this crisis, there will be enough and more pent up demand from cine-goers who have been cooped up at homes for the last many weeks. We are likely to see demand by force on a sustained basis, once we reopen."

He added, "exhibitors have asked producers to hold back their film's release till cinemas reopened. Needless to say, we are disappointed with some of our producers deciding to go straight to the streaming platform/s."

INOX's Statement On OTT Film Releases

Another theatre chain, INOX has also expressed its concern in a statement released on Thursday said, they are "extreme displeasure and disappointment" over the move. The growing content on OTT platform has threatened the theatre business even before, but many filmmakers have stayed loyal to the theatrical experience and developed more authentic content for cinema-goers.

Shakuntala Devi To Release On Amazon Prime Video

"I would also like to use this opportunity to express our appreciation for all the producers who have publicly voiced their support for the theatrical platform and have decided to reschedule their releases to accommodate the reopening of cinemas," Gianchandani added.

7 Film To Release On Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video, earlier today announced that seven films across several languages will directly release on their platform. Apart from Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi, and Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo, Tamil legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal, Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie Penguin, Sufiyum Sujatayum in Malayalam and Kannada features Law and French Biryani, will stream for the first time on the platform.