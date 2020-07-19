Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Director Rajat Mukherjee Passes Away; B-Town Celebs Mourn His Demise

The year 2020 continues to bring in heartbreaking news for the film industry! Director Rajat Mukherjee, known for helming films like Fardeen Khan-Urmila Matondkar's Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Vivek Oberoi's Road among others, passed away on Sunday morning in his hometown Jaipur. (July 19, 2020). Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who worked in his film Road, revealed that he was suffering from an illness for a long time.

When the news of Rajat's demise broke out, Bollywood celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha took to their respective Twitter handles to offer their heartfelt condolences to Rajat's family.

"My friend and director of Road, Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !!Still can't believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again.khush reh jaha bhi reh," wrote Manoj Bajpayee.

Anubhav Sinha tweeted, "Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate."

Hansal Mehta wrote, "Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend."

Besides directing films, Rajat had also helmed a crime drama TV series titled Ishq Kills.