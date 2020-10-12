R Madhavan Demands Strict Punishment For Teen Who Issued Threats Against MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva

Actor R Madhavan recently took to his Twitter page to laud the police for detaining a teenager who issued threats against cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's five-year-old daughter, Ziva. The actor further demanded strict action against the culprits to prevent such disturbing incidents in the future.

The Tanu Weds Manu actor shared a news report on his Twitter page and wrote, "Teenager Detained For Issuing Threats Against MS Dhoni's Daughter: Police Great job .. time to clamp down and put the fear of law and god on these faceless monsters who think they can do and say what they want on the internet. Even if they are teens."

Have a look at his tweet here.

— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 12, 2020

Netizens agreed with Madhavan's take on the incident. A Twitter user commented on the actor's post, "Age neither legalises nor justifies such kind of heinous n pervert deeds." Another user wrote, "Anonymity is the power that these cowards with a devil's mind enjoy! High time their ids are revealed as a warning both for the aspiring anti socials and those who could be their victims!""A teen does not mean he has permission to commit crime. This sickening thought should not even appear in ones mind," read another comment.

Besides R Madhavan, actress-turned-politician Nagma also condemned the shameful act and tweeted, "Where are we headed as a Nation? It's disgusting Dhoni's 5-Year-Old Daughter Ziva is Getting Rape Threats after CSK Lost IPL Match to KKR. Mr #PM what is this happening In our country??"

Where are we headed as a Nation it’s is disgusting Dhonis 5-Year-Old Daughter Ziva is Getting Rape Threats after CSK Lost IPL Match to KKR. Mr #PM what is this happening In our country ?? #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao https://t.co/z8bIBTYHGi — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) October 9, 2020

For the unversed, the 16-year old boy was detained from Mundra in Gujarat after he posted a disgusting threat message on Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram page after Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL match.

The incident caused an outrage on social media, with several cricketers, politicians and celebrities expressing disgust and demanding action against the culprit.

