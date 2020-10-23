R Madhavan On RHTDM Sequel: For That To Happen, All Of Us Have To Be On The Same Page

R Madhavan-Dia Mirza's Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, popularly known as RHTDM, has a cult following of its own. The chartbuster songs of the film are still branded in every 90s kids' hearts. RHTDM marked the Bollywood debut of Kollywood's blue-eyed boy R Madhavan and was also Dia Mirza's first film as a leading lady.

While fans have been eagerly waiting for a sequel to the film since a long time, R Madhavan, in a recent interaction with Spotboye, opened up about the same.

R Madhavan Says Many Things Went Wrong With Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Apparently, director Gautham Menon didn't get along with Madhavan and the film's producer couldn't eye to eye with the director during the filming of RHTDM. However, RHTDM continues to remain one of Madhavan's favourite films. Addressing these reports, the actor told the entertainment portal, "I don't want to get into what went wrong. But yes, many things did go wrong. All of us worked really hard on the film. 19 years later, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is still among the most favourite films of my repertoire." However, R Madhavan Would Love To Do RHTDM Sequel On being asked about a possibility of RHTDM sequel, the actor said, "I keep getting that all the time. But is a sequel possible now? For that to happen, all of us have to be on the same page. I'd love to take the story forward from where we left it off 19 years ago." Meanwhile, Gautam Menon Has This To Say About RHTDM 2 "I don't at all mind directing the sequel to Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein. If the producers ask me, I will," said the filmmaker who helmed the 2001 film. RHTDM was a remake of the Tamil film Minnale which was also directed by Menon.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein completed 19 years on October 20, 2020. To mark the ocassion, R Madhavan took to his Instagram page and wrote, "19 years of RHTDM (20 years of MINNALE) . It's been 19 years of unprecedented love and recognition from around the world. Way beyond our wildest dreams. Thank you all so much for Affection. Eternally grateful."

He further added, "Pata nahi hum iske haqdaar hai bhi ya nahi par iss dher saara pyaar aur adar ke liye bhaut dhaywaad। Hum Hamesha aapke dil mein rehna chahte hai। Celebrating this journey love #19YearsOfRHTDM #RHTDM (We don't know if we are deserving of this love but we are thankful for all the love and respect you have showered on the film. We always wish to stay in your hearts)."

