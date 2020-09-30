R Madhavan On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: I Remember Him As A Guy Full Of Energy

In a recent interview, R Madhavan shared his views on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, which has become the prime focus of news channels in the past few months. Madhavan is happy that the case is getting the attention it deserves, but he emphasized on wanting to remember Sushant as a guy full of energy.

"I am very hurt with what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput and definitely justice needs to be given for a situation like that. On that front I am happy that so much attention has been drawn. I don't agree with everything that has been done with the case because I feel that I want to remember Sushant as the strong powerful guy that I met for a few times only," said Madhavan, speaking to Pinkvilla.

He further said that he remembers the late actor as a guy full of energy and wishes that memory of him was kept alive instead of all the things being said about him.

Madhavan added, "Of course, the entire industry is being rattled because of all the other investigations happening. I don't want to add to the chaos. I really believe that India is in the right hands when it comes to our agencies. I am very confident that they will come up with absolute truth as far as Sushant's demise is concerned."

Contrary to some of the negative things being said about the Hindi film industry, Madhavan talked about having had positive experiences. "But, the Bollywood industry is an industry of very good people too. I have had opportunities of dealing with some of the nicest people, who are big superstars and would not even look at the fact that I am from a non filmy background and come and do a guest appearance in my film only because I asked them to. I have seen very generous people in the industry too and hence, sometimes feel it is sad that everyone is getting dragged into this," he said.

For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His death was initially declared to be a suicide. However, CBI, the apex investigating agency of India, is probing his death and many across the country are awaiting the results of the probe.

