Raat Akeli Hai Actress Shweta Tripathi On Favouritism: It Is Human Nature To Biased

The issue of favouritism and nepotism in the Hindi film industry is being widely discussed on various platforms. It can be said that the discussions, triggered by the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who may or may not have died due to these reasons, have swung to an extreme where the issues are not being discussed constructively. Constructive discussions have been replaced by blame game and accusations.

In this scenario, actor Shweta Tripathi gave her two cents on the issues of favouritism and nepotism in the industry. She pointed that this exists everywhere and that it is human nature to be biased.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Shweta said, "I really think nepotism and favouritism happen in all industries and everywhere. If tomorrow somebody I care about wants to start a career in films, I'll be there to show him or her the way or guide and give advice, even talk to people on their behalf. It's human nature to be biased. It's how we are. Hum totally detach nahi kar sakte."

However, she calls spade a spade and admits that there are problematic areas in the industry. Sharing what she thinks is a solution for it, she said, "It's important to work with the right kind of people. I'm very positive about my career and this industry because I've worked with some fabulous people so far."

On certain practices of toxic culture in the industry, she said that as long as one knows who they are and what they stand for, it's easy not to get swayed by it. "You've to take a stand and decide who you want to be. Of course there are people who'd make others feel insecure and that tell them that they aren't enough. I've also been told that 'Shweta, enough of cute roles, change your image'. I've heard it a lot. But I don't want to change myself to become a version of someone's perception," she said.

She added that to stay away from negativity, it is important to be around the right people who give constructive feedback.

Talking about work, Shweta was last seen in the Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai, which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi and others.

