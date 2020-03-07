Radhe: Randeep Hooda Recovering From Knee Injury

    For Quick Alerts
      Actor Randeep Hooda, who is collaborating with Salman Khan for the third time after Kick and Sultan in Radhe, has informed his fans that he has been recovering from his knee injury. The actor got injured on the sets of Radhe, which is being helmed by Prabhu Deva.

      Randeep Hooda shared a picture on his social media account and captioned it saying, "A selfie after a good run... Trying to rehabilitate my dislocated knee that got busted on the sets of #radhe #saturdayselfie #action #movie."

      For the unversed, Randeep will be seen in a negative role in Radhe. Speaking about his character in the film, Randeep had earlier said, "It is the first time that I am playing a villain. Salman is a dear friend, it's been a joyride. Prabhudheva is a humble, uncomplicated director and man."

      Salman Khan To Drop The Teaser Of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai On Holi?

      Speaking about working with Salman, Randeep had said, "In Kick, I'm chasing him around and we were chasing the same girl. In 'Sultan', I was coaching him how to fight and now in Radhe, I guess I'm testing him if he's learnt anything from Sultan or not."

      On a related note, apart from Salman and Randeep, Radhe also casts Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

      Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 22:22 [IST]
