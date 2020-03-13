Radhe: Randeep Hooda Took Up Negative Role In The Film On Salman Khan's Request!

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is touted to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2020. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the action entertainer is currently being shot in Mumbai after a marathon schedule in Goa during which the makers canned many dare-devil action sequences.

After Kick and Sultan, the film has Randeep Hooda reuniting with the superstar for the third time. Recently, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor opened up about working with Salman and why he agreed to play a baddie after turning down such roles in the past.

Randeep revealed that he agreed to take up the negative role in Radhe on Salman's insistence. Talking about his equation with the Dabangg 3 actor, he said, "I respect Salman as a person and an actor. He has a certain way of working and since we have collaborated before, I am used to it and we had a lot of fun. I chased Salman in Kick and coached him in Sultan. This time, I'm testing him to see how much he has learnt from me as his character hunts for mine."

In the same interview. the actor also spoke about a particular action sequence and revealed, "There is this five-minute single shot for which my co-actor, who was on the heavy side, had to jump on my back. The stunt team insisted on several takes. When we were on the 18th one, my knee gave away. The actor had to be rushed to the hospital because of intense one. Ironically, the makers settled for the first take.

Meanwhile, the international shooting schedule of Radhe has been cancelled owing to the coronavirus outbreak in the world.

The Prabhu Deva-directorial also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The film is slated for an Eid 2020 release.

