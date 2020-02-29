    For Quick Alerts
      Radhe Release Date: Salman Khan Locks The Date For Eid 2020

      Salman Khan's Radhe finally gets a release date. The movie will hit the theatres on 22 May 2020. The producer of the film, Yash Raj Films confirmed the news through their official Instagram handle. The post read, "#Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai in cinemas, Eid 2020!"

      It is a known fact that Salman Khan has always locked festivals, especially Eid to release his films which have eventually proved to be hits. Previously, Salman's Wanted (2009), Dabangg (2010), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Sultan (2016) were also Eid releases. Interestingly, Radhe will be clashing with Akshay Kumar's Laxxmi Bomb, which will also be releasing on Eid 2020.

      The makers of Radhe are gearing up for the much-anticipated teaser release of the film on Holi. Radhe will have Salman Khan portraying the role of a cop. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the movie has been bankrolled jointly by Salman Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Sohail Khan along with YRF. The movie marks the third collaboration of the actor-director after Dabangg 3 and Wanted. Radhe will feature Disha Patani in the lead role with Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati, Pulkit Samrat and singer Arjun Kanungo in supporting roles.

