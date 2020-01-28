Radhe: Salman Khan Shells Out This Whopping Amount For 20-minute VFX Heavy Climax

After Wanted and Dabangg 3, Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva are all set to team up for the third time for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is touted to be one of the most anticipated entertainers of 2020 and is reportedly a remake of the Korean film The Outlaws.

A recent report in Mid-day stated that the superstar shelled out a whopping Rs 7.50 crore for the VFX heavy climax sequence which will feature him and Randeep Hooda. The scene was recently canned in a studio in the city.

A source told the tabloid, "Shooting in chroma key is an expensive process that only big-ticket filmmakers can afford. Baahubali (2015) and its sequel (2017) were two of the recent films that employed the technology. While the process of shooting a video on a blue or green background hardly burns a hole in the pocket, the lighting required for chroma is expensive. Then comes the VFX part, where the background is removed digitally and replaces with the background of one's choice."

"While the movie has been shot across Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow, the high octane action piece was filmed in a studio. Moreover, the 20-minute sequence - visualised by director Prabhudeva- is VFX-laden as the two actors battle it out in a combat scene. When Prabhudeva and Salman had discussed the scene with the VFX team, there were told that the cost would run into over Rs 7 crore. However, Salman greenlit it as he believes that the climax of the cop caper has the potential to be much talked-about," further added the source.

Well, going by these reports, we simply cannot wait to witness this action-packed climax on the big screen. Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Tamil actor Bharath. Popular singer Arjun Kanungo will make his acting debut with this Salman Khan starrer.

Radhe is Salman Khan and Disha Patani's second collaboration after Bharat. Talking about it, the actress recently told PTI, "Salman sir just asked me if I would like to do the film. I said yes. There is a reason why I chose to do the film, besides the fact that it had Salman sir and it was directed by Prabhu Dheva sir. It has to do with the story and my character."

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to release on Eid 2020.

Disha Patani On Working In Bollywood: 'I Think It Takes Time To Find The Right Script'

Salman Khan On Completing 30 Years In Bollywood: My Motivation To Work Has Always Been The Fans!