Radhe Shyam Hindi Poster: Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Can't Take Their Eyes Off Each Other

The wait is finally over! This morning, South star Prabhas released the first look of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam, and we are totally drooling over it. Starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, Radhe Shyam will be releasing in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Prabhas took to his Instagram page to share the first look poster of the film, and wrote, "This is for u my fans, hope you like it." The poster features him and Pooja Hegde in an embrace, with waves crashing around them in a fiery landscape.

Have a look at the Hindi poster here.

With the mammoth success of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, Prabhas has become a pan-India star, and enjoys an immense fan-following throughout the country. His last release, Saaho was a trilingual release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Speaking about Radhe Shyam, Pramod from UV Creations shared in an official statement, "It's an exciting moment for all of us to bring the much-awaited poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde from our next project, Radhe Shyam. It's always fun and enriching to work with Prabhas."

He further added, "We are delighted to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar and the team of T-Series after our previous project together, Saaho which received a great response from everyone."

Bhushan Kumar from T-Series said in an official statement, "Working with Prabhas and the team of UV Creations on Saaho was an experience, we could explore and expand our production with a multi lingual film. While we began discussions for another collaboration, Radhe Shyam became the perfect choice to work next one together. Our announcement poster only created such a spur. With this first look launch we give a glimpse of Prabhas and Pooja's chemistry in the film and we have already had people from the industry showing curiosity to know more."

Radhe Shyam has an ensemble cast which includes Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the film is slated for a theatrical release in 2021.

ALSO READ: Bhagyashree On Playing Prabhas' Mother: 'There's A Wow Factor That Surrounds My Role'

ALSO READ: Saaho Effect: Prabhas Gives Strict Warning To Makers Of Prabhas 20?